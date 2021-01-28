Kolkata man gets 20 years' imprisonment for sodomising boy

A POCSO court in Kolkata onWednesday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 20 years ofimprisonment for sodomising a 14-year-boy last year.

The special court under the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also slapped a penalty of Rs5,000 on the convict and, in default, he will undergo six moremonths of rigorous imprisonment.

The fine should be used for meeting his medicalexpenses and rehabilitation of such victims, Special JudgeChinmay Chattopadhyay said in the order.

The court also directed the West Bengal government topay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

The boy, a resident of Narkeldanga area of NorthKolkata, was sodomised for months last year by the convict whois his neighbour.

The police arrested him after local people caught himin the act and the boy's father filed a complaint on December2.

