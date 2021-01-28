BRIEF-Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Announces $450 Million To Accelerate Criminal Justice & Immigration Reform

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met three Village Level Entrepreneurs VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade. Misbah Hashmi, Sonu Bala and Baijanti Devi are entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres CSC in their...
Washington DC US, January 28 ANISputnik The United States could have up to 514,000 COVID-19-related deaths by February 20 under the current trajectory of decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Centers for Disease Control and Prevent...
Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties. Last Fr...
Noting that the world is watching the United States, the newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised State Department employees they will provide Americas leadership to the world. Americas leadership is needed ar...