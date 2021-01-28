IUML worker stabbed to death in Kerala

A 26-year-old activist ofthe Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was stabbed to deathallegedly by ruling CPI(M) workers, at nearby KeezhattoorOravumparam in Nilambur, police said.

The incident occurred around Wednesday midnight.

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital,he succumbed to his injuries earlyon Thursday.

Three people were arrested in connection with the crimeand investigation is on, they said.

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in thestate assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said it was a politicalmurder carried out by CPI(M) workers.

After the panchayat elections, the UDF workers were beingcontinuouslyharassed by marxist workers, he alleged.

Chennithala also sought a comprehensive probe into theincident.

The IUML leaders have also accused the left party workersfor the murder.

However, the CPI(M) has refuted charges saying that theincident was a fallout of some dispute between two groups andthe party had nothing to do with the crime.

Tension had been prevailing between the league workersand marxist cadres for some time now in the area.

