Left Menu

89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules

Police raided a party at a bar on a popular resort island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said Wednesday.The Tuesday night raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also netted 22 Thais, including one identified as the bars owner and another who sold drinks there, said police Col. Suparerk Pankosol, superintendent of the provincial immigration office.He said the gathering was illegal under a national state of emergency declared last March to combat the coronavirus.Those arrested were from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Switzerland and Denmark, Suparerk said.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:06 IST
89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police raided a party at a bar on a popular resort island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said Wednesday.

The Tuesday night raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also netted 22 Thais, including one identified as the bar's owner and another who sold drinks there, said police Col. Suparerk Pankosol, superintendent of the provincial immigration office.

He said the gathering was illegal under a national state of emergency declared last March to combat the coronavirus.

Those arrested were from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Switzerland and Denmark, Suparerk said. Photos of the raid distributed by police showed a dark, crowded room with casually dressed partygoers, almost all wearing face masks.

Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province is a popular destination for young backpacking travelers and is known especially for its all-night Full Moon beach parties. However, Thailand has barred virtually all tourists from entering the country since last April.

There have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Surat Thani out of a national total of 15,465. However, 11 of the 29 cases have been found in the last month as Thailand experienced a resurgence of the disease.

The penalty for violating the state of emergency is up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (USD 1,330). The bar owner and worker could also be charged with violating the Communicable Disease Act, punishable by a one-year prison term and a fine of up to 100,000 baht (USD 3,330).

Suparerk said the arrested people were being held at the Koh Phangan police station, where investigators were preparing documents to charge them.

He said police had tracked the party plans on social media, where the bar was promoting the event to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Entry tickets were 100 baht (USD 3.30), with food and drink extra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Khara

The asset quality situation at State Bank of India SBI remains healthy and the faster-than-expected economic recovery may limit the impact to lenders balance sheets, the banks Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. He, however, did n...

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...

Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines

Hong Kong people are less trusting of Chinese novel coronavirus vaccines than those made in Europe and the United States, with fewer than 30 of people questioned in a survey finding Chinas Sinovac vaccine acceptable. The survey by the Unive...

Taiwan asks Germany to help obtain coronavirus vaccines

Taiwan has sought Germanys help in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday, after Berlin asked for the islands assistance in easing a shortage of automobile semiconductor chips.Wang told reporters she made...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021