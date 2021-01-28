Four killed, one injured in hit-and-run accident in Gujarat

Four men were killed and oneseriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speedingvehicle on the outskirts of Gujarat's Morbi town in the earlyhours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Malia crossroads, where amini truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler and drove away, anofficial said.

According to the preliminary probe, the injured manDinesh Shambhu, a native of Rajasthan, had picked up fouryoungsters from a bus stop on his motorcycle, inspector I MKondhiya, Morbi 'B' division said.

While four pillion riders died on the spot, Shambhusustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, theofficial said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Gameti(19), his brother Suresh (18), Tejaram Gameti (17) andShivaji's brother-in-law Manalal Kalava (19), he said.

The deceased men hailed from Rajasthan and had come toMorbi to work in factories, he said.

The CCTV footage from the area suggests that a minitruck was involved in this hit-and-run incident, the officialadded.

