Left Menu

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now nearly 97 per cent

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus, India's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, while adding that it is one of the highest globally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:46 IST
India's COVID-19 recovery rate now nearly 97 per cent
COVID-19 active caseload now consists of just 1.62 per cent of India's total positive cases. Image Credit: ANI

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries of coronavirus, India's recovery rate has reached nearly 97 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, while adding that it is one of the highest globally. Total cumulative recoveries stand at 1,03,73,606 today with 14,301 patients recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

"India's total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.75 lakh (1,73,740) today and the active caseload now consists of just 1.62 per cent of India's total positive cases," it said. Following the national trend of sustained decline in active cases, 31 states/UTs have recorded less than 5,000 active cases.

Around 78 percent of the active cases are concentrated in five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. According to the Health Ministry, as of January 28, 2021, till 7:30 am, more than 23.5 lakh (23,55,979) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 3,26,499 people were vaccinated across 6,102 sessions and 42,674 sessions have been conducted so far. Around 77.84 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in seven states/UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,006 newly recovered cases. A total of 2,556 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 944 in Karnataka. There were 11,666 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours and 81.96 percent of the new cases are from six states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,659. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,171, while Tamil Nadu reported 512 new cases. A total of 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Seven states/UTs account for 75.61 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (32). Kerala follows with 20 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble leads FX losses, stocks set for worst day in 2 months

The Russian rouble led losses across emerging market currencies on Thursday as geopolitical tensions weighed, while stocks were set for their worst day in nearly two months, tracking a weak performance on the Wall Street.The rouble sank 1 t...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 248.36 cr

FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive India on Thursday reported a 24.74 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 248.36 crore in the third quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.To...

SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Khara

The asset quality situation at State Bank of India SBI remains healthy and the faster-than-expected economic recovery may limit the impact to lenders balance sheets, the banks Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. He, however, did n...

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021