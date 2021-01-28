Left Menu

'Thackeray's popularity is dipping', Karnataka MLA condemns Maha CM's statement on Belgaum district

Condemning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement of approaching the Supreme Court to declare Belgaum area as part of a Union Territory, KS Eshwarappa, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, said that Thackeray was making such statements as 'his popularity is dipping'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:56 IST
'Thackeray's popularity is dipping', Karnataka MLA condemns Maha CM's statement on Belgaum district
Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Condemning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement of approaching the Supreme Court to declare Belgaum area as part of a Union Territory, KS Eshwarappa, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, said that Thackeray was making such statements as 'his popularity is dipping'. Speaking to the media, Eshwarappa said, "The CM's (Thackeray) popularity is dipping, which is why he is making such statements. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, we all are brothers. We condemn whatever the Maharashtra CM has said. Kuvempu had said all states are part of India and should live in harmony".

Another BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle said, "What is this Maharashtra CM is saying? This way Karnataka can claim Mumbai and Solapur as ours. We should stay in harmony. We have people from their state here and people from our state live there so what is the issue?" This comes in support of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's statement that the Central government should declare Mumbai as a Union Territory.

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai be attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," Savadi said. Yesterday, Thackeray accused the Karnataka government of deliberately changing the name of the disputed Belagavi district to 'Belgaum' while the matter is in court, and threatened to make it a part of Maharashtra.

The dispute began after the States Reorganization Act of 1956 made Belgaum and 10 talukas of Bombay State (formerly part of erstwhile Bombay Presidency) a part of then Mysore state. The issue of the disputed border area has been pending in the Supreme Court for several years.

Belagavi, Karwar, and Nipani are a part of Karnataka and have Marathi-speaking people. Right from the beginning, Maharashtra has asserted its claim over these districts while the Karnataka government has opposed the assertion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble leads FX losses, stocks set for worst day in 2 months

The Russian rouble led losses across emerging market currencies on Thursday as geopolitical tensions weighed, while stocks were set for their worst day in nearly two months, tracking a weak performance on the Wall Street.The rouble sank 1 t...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q3 net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 248.36 cr

FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive India on Thursday reported a 24.74 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 248.36 crore in the third quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 199.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago.To...

SBI asset quality remains healthy: Chairman Khara

The asset quality situation at State Bank of India SBI remains healthy and the faster-than-expected economic recovery may limit the impact to lenders balance sheets, the banks Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said on Thursday. He, however, did n...

Discovery Plus releases documentary 'Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story'

A documentary on the violent protest in Washington, in which thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building, has started streaming on streamer Discovery Plus from Thursday.Titled Storming the Capito...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021