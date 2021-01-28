Left Menu

Amit Shah, Rajnath and other leaders pay tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

Union Home Affairs Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders paid tributes to Punjab Kesari and freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:26 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Affairs Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders paid tributes to Punjab Kesari and freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Union Home Minister remembered his work during the freedom struggle.

"Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai ji, a son of our Maa Bharati, who while bearing the cruelty and atrocities of the British rule, worked continuously for the freedom of the people. Lala ji's sacrifice and the unrestrained struggle for the independence of the country still inspires patriotism and inspiration among the countrymen," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Punjab Kesari and said that he instilled a sense of national love within the countrymen.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai, I remember and salute him. During the Indian freedom struggle, he instilled a sense of national love within the countrymen and encouraged the youth to come forward. His contribution will continue to inspire future generations of the country as well," he tweeted. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered floral tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai at the Parliament.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of "Punjab Kesari" Lala Lajpat Rai ji, he paid a wreath in the Central Hall of Parliament today. Lala ji's principles will always inspire us," he tweeted. Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal saluted Lala Lajpat Rai.

"Salute to him on the birth anniversary of Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai who sacrificed his life for the independence of the country. Their lives, ideals and sacrifices will always inspire all of us to work for the progress of the nation," he said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also offered floral tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai and remembered his valour and supreme sacrifice.

"Offered floral tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai, today at the Parliament House. A firebrand nationalist leader, Lalaji's valour and supreme sacrifice gave new life to India's freedom struggle," Joshi tweeted. Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal - social reformers and freedom fighters who helped India gain independence from the British rule. (ANI)

