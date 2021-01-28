Left Menu

Delhi Lt Governor visits hospital to meet cops injured in R-Day violence

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited Sushruta Trauma Centre to meet police personnel who were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:29 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Sushruta Trauma Centre. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited Sushruta Trauma Centre to meet police personnel who were injured in the violence during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26. Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Tuesday.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, leaving many police personnel injured. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence. Some of the police personnel are admitted to ICU wards due to their critical condition. (ANI)

