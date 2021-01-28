Lidl GB has no plans to offer online grocery service -CEO

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl has no plans to launch an online grocery offer despite the channel thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, its boss said on Thursday. "We have looked at this several times, we just don't see a profitable route to e-grocery," Lidl GB Chief Executive Christian Härtnagel told Reuters.

"We don't have any immediate plans to launch anything online," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)