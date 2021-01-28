Kremlin critic Navalny says he has been denied proper access to lawyer

Kremlin critic Navalny says he has been denied proper access to lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:44 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a judge on Thursday that he had not been allowed to speak to his defence lawyer one-to-one since being detained on arrival back in Russia on Jan. 17.
The judge is hearing Navalny's appeal against his jailing on alleged parole violations which he denies.
In response to Navalny, the judge gave Navalny five minutes to speak to his lawyer via video link and asked prison guards to leave the room so that he could talk privately.
