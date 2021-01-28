NHRC sends notice to UP govt, DGP after minor siblings go missing from orphanage

Left Menu

28-01-2021
The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and police after the media reported that two minor siblings who were sent to an orphanage following the arrest of their parents five years ago in a murder case in Agra are missing, officials said on Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission has also sought a detailed report from the state government and police chief in the matter within four weeks, they said.

In a statement, the NHRC observed that ''gross negligence'' committed by a public servant has ''devastated'' the entire family.

''The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that after five years in jail in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh for a crime they didn't commit, a couple can't find their two kids, who had been reportedly sent to some orphanage in their absence,'' it said.

Considering it a ''serious issue of human rights violation'', the commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and DGP, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the rights panel said.

The reports should include the inquiry, action taken, if any, against police officers and public servants who were responsible for ensuring social security to the couple's children, the officials said, quoting the notice.

The state authorities, including the police and the social welfare authorities of Agra, acted in a ''reckless manner, showing no respect towards the basic human rights'', the NHRC said.

According to reports, the couple was arrested in 2015 when a five-year-old boy was found murdered and they were named in the case, the statement said.

It said the additional district and sessions court, while releasing the couple, had stated in its order that it was ''unfortunate that innocent people have spent five years behind bars and the main accused is still free''.

The court had reportedly directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take action against the investigating officer for his negligence. It had also recommended reinvestigation of the case on the basis of the available evidences to arrest the actual perpetrator, it added.

The commission said it is specifically mentioned in the news report that the then sub-inspector, who was working with the investigating officer, had admitted in the court that he did not even try to find out as to against whom the FIR was registered.

The wife of victim Narendra Singh had reportedly written a letter to SSP, Agra to search for their missing children, it said.

The couple never met their children after their arrest. It is also mentioned in the news report that the victim couple did not have the financial means to approach the high court after their bail application was rejected by the district judge in 2015, it said.

