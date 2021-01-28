Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it.

''We have never stated that we will not refer any case tothe CBI. We have sent many cases to the central agency, thelatest being the Walayar case in which two minor Dalit sisterswere found dead inside their home'', Vijayan said when askedabout the recent decision which has stoked a controversy.

The LDF government had in a surprise decision on Saturdaysought a probe by the central agency into cases registered onthe complaint of sexual exploitation filed by a woman primeaccused in the Solar scam against Congress leaders Chandy, K CVenugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar and A PAbdulla Kutty, who was earlier in the Congress and now in BJP.

Chandy has maintained that he has not done any wrong andwas prepared to face any probe and accused the government ofrecommending CBI probe in view of the assembly elections inthe state likely to be held in April or May.

The cases against the six were registered over the pastseveral years and investigated by the Crime Branch police ona complaintby the woman accused in the multi-crore solarpanel scam during the previous UDF government that she wassexually exploited by them in 2012.

Vijayan said in cases relating to custodial deaths also,the government's stand was that the CBI will probe.

The government had never taken a stand that no caseswould be handed over to the central agency for investigation,he said.

In the solar case, the complainant, who had raised theallegations of sexual harassment, had recently written aletter to Vijayan seeking CBI probe as she was not satisfiedwith the police investigation.

''The complainant has given an application saying the caseshould be handed over to CBI. It is a victim's complaint. Whatwas the other option before the government?'' Vijayan asked.

There would have been criticism had the government notaccepted the plea.

''The government has only accepted the victim's pleaand it was the only natural thing to do. There is no politicalmotive behind the move,'' he said.

Asked about Chandy seeking apology for the three yeardelay in the commissioning of the Alappuzha bypass project,dedicated to the nation on Thursday, the chief minister saidit was waiting for completion since the past 40 years.

After the LDF came to power in 2016, the PWD departmentworked fruitfully and the government intervened to ensure thatit was completed.

Describing Chandy's statement as ''irresponsible'', he saidthe project suffered some delay due to COVID-19 as manymigrant workers had returned to their respective states.

On Congress appointing Chandy to head a 10-membercommittee for the assembly elections in the state, Vijayansaid it was a matter concerning the opposition party, butadded LDF would benefit from the move.

In the elections, the ruling front will approach thepeople with its achievements during the last five years whileChandy will have to explain what the previous government haddone during his tenure, Vijayan said.PTI UD VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)