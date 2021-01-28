Left Menu

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:53 IST
Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it.

''We have never stated that we will not refer any case tothe CBI. We have sent many cases to the central agency, thelatest being the Walayar case in which two minor Dalit sisterswere found dead inside their home'', Vijayan said when askedabout the recent decision which has stoked a controversy.

The LDF government had in a surprise decision on Saturdaysought a probe by the central agency into cases registered onthe complaint of sexual exploitation filed by a woman primeaccused in the Solar scam against Congress leaders Chandy, K CVenugopal, Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and A P Anil Kumar and A PAbdulla Kutty, who was earlier in the Congress and now in BJP.

Chandy has maintained that he has not done any wrong andwas prepared to face any probe and accused the government ofrecommending CBI probe in view of the assembly elections inthe state likely to be held in April or May.

The cases against the six were registered over the pastseveral years and investigated by the Crime Branch police ona complaintby the woman accused in the multi-crore solarpanel scam during the previous UDF government that she wassexually exploited by them in 2012.

Vijayan said in cases relating to custodial deaths also,the government's stand was that the CBI will probe.

The government had never taken a stand that no caseswould be handed over to the central agency for investigation,he said.

In the solar case, the complainant, who had raised theallegations of sexual harassment, had recently written aletter to Vijayan seeking CBI probe as she was not satisfiedwith the police investigation.

''The complainant has given an application saying the caseshould be handed over to CBI. It is a victim's complaint. Whatwas the other option before the government?'' Vijayan asked.

There would have been criticism had the government notaccepted the plea.

''The government has only accepted the victim's pleaand it was the only natural thing to do. There is no politicalmotive behind the move,'' he said.

Asked about Chandy seeking apology for the three yeardelay in the commissioning of the Alappuzha bypass project,dedicated to the nation on Thursday, the chief minister saidit was waiting for completion since the past 40 years.

After the LDF came to power in 2016, the PWD departmentworked fruitfully and the government intervened to ensure thatit was completed.

Describing Chandy's statement as ''irresponsible'', he saidthe project suffered some delay due to COVID-19 as manymigrant workers had returned to their respective states.

On Congress appointing Chandy to head a 10-membercommittee for the assembly elections in the state, Vijayansaid it was a matter concerning the opposition party, butadded LDF would benefit from the move.

In the elections, the ruling front will approach thepeople with its achievements during the last five years whileChandy will have to explain what the previous government haddone during his tenure, Vijayan said.PTI UD VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AAP will contest elections in six states: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.He made the announcement at the ninth na...

Two held for smuggling cattle in UP

Two persons were arrested when they were illegally transporting bulls in a truck in the Saini area here, police said.Driver Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Waris were arrested for being involved in cattle smuggling, while the truck carrying the...

Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, expressing satisfaction that cooperation between India and the...

Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround

The pound staged a temporary retreat on Thursday as investors tempered some of their optimism about Britains vaccine rollout, but a weaker dollar later helped it return above 1.37.Sterling hit its highest level against the dollar since May ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021