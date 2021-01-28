Left Menu

Troops adequately sensitised to take action to thwart acts of aggression along LAC: Lt Gen Joshi

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:57 IST
Asserting that any effort by the Chinese military to change status quo along the border has faced effective opposition, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Thursday said the troops on the ground have been adequately sensitised to undertake actions required to thwart acts of aggression.

He stressed that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable and negotiations are being held with the PLA for a peaceful resolution of the situation from a position of equivalence.

''That notwithstanding, necessary measures have been put in place to respond to any threat over the entire spectrum of conflict,'' Lt Gen Joshi told PTI in an interview here. He was replying to questions about current security situation along the LAC and the winter strategy to deal with China.

Around four months ago, Indian troops occupied a number of strategic heights in the Mukhpari, Rechin La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of the Pangong lake, after the Chinese military attempted to intimidate them in the area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 last year.

''Any effort by the PLA to change the status quo was and is being effectively countered. The troops on ground have been adequately sensitized to undertake any action which is required to thwart any act of aggression,'' Lt Gen Joshi said.

The troops are highly motivated and have dealt with inclement weather and vagaries of super high-altitude area with characteristic élan and perseverance, he said.

On tactical and operational levels, the army commander said, ''We have continuously upgraded our capabilities, tactics, techniques and procedures, and infrastructure while dialogue continues at different levels for resolution of the situation.'' It is a complex and intricate process, which needs diligence and patience, Lt Gen Joshi said.

''The Indian Army had always respected the agreements and abided by the protocols related to peace and tranquillity, which now have been rendered null and void.'' He said, ''We are expecting fresh protocols of military behaviour along the LAC to be one of the key derivatives of the negotiations''. The soldiers are well conversant with the alignment of the LAC and will ensure its sanctity at all times, he added.

