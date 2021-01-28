Left Menu

Mathura court dismisses nine pleas to have their say in Shri Krishna Janmabhhomi lawsuits

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:19 IST
A Mathura court on Thursday dismissed all nine pleas seeking to have a say during the adjudication of some lawsuits for removal of the 17h century Shahi Idgah mosque form near the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna here.

The impleadment pleas were rejected by District and Sessions Judge Yashvant Kumar Mishra, Mathura’s District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

There are a total of three lawsuits challenging the decisions of a senior civil judge ruling, rejecting the plea earlier for the removal of the mosque, is pending before the court of the district and sessions judge.

The first suit was filed by a Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the “next friend” of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Keshav Dev temple and six others.

The second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav. The third one was filed by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The suits have demanded the removal of the mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna.

They have also demanded the annulment of a 1967 court ruling, ratifying a deal reached between the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.

After rejecting the all nine impleadment pleas, some by individuals and others by civil societies, the court slated March 22 to hear arguments on the maintainability of the lawsuits.

