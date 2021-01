Parliament Schedule for Friday, Jan 29 -President's address to joint sitting of both houses of Parliament -Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey, 2020-21 LOK SABHA -Obituary references-Oath or affirmation by Sunil Kumar Rajya Sabha -Obituary references PTIDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)