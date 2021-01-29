TMC goons hurled bombs at my residence: Bengal MLA

West Bengal MLA Tapasi Mondal onFriday alleged that crude bombs were hurled at her residencein Purba Medinipur by ''TMC goons'', in an attempt to ''createfear psychosis'' among locals ahead of the assembly elections.

The Haldia legislator, who recently switched to theBJP from the CPI(M), hoped that the police would takenecessary action in the matter.

''I woke up to the sound of a huge blast at 3 am (onFriday). I saw some people fleeing the area near my residence,which is in Durgachowk... They had hurled three bombs, but twodidn't explode and were lying inside the residential complex.

This was done to create fear psychosis...'' she said.

Local TMC leaders, however, denied any involvement inthe incident.

Mondal said she sought help from the police, followingwhich the two bombs were defused.

''I have registered a complaint with the police. I hopethe police will act against the TMC goons,'' Mondal told PTI.

A senior police officer said the matter was underinvestigation.

According to saffron camp sources, Haldia has beenwitnessing political disturbances since Suvendu Adhikari, whowields considerable influence in the area, switched to the BJPfrom the ruling TMC.

