Pakistan govt appeals against acquittal of men convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Pearl

Pakistan's government on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free an Islamist and his co-accused convicted of kidnapping and beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, the Pearl family's lawyer said.

The court on Thursday acquitted British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and Faisal Siddiqi, who had been convicted in 2002. Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)