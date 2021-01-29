Pakistan govt appeals against acquittal of men convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Pearl

Pakistan govt appeals against acquittal of men convicted of beheading U.S. journalist PearlReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:22 IST
Pakistan's government on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free an Islamist and his co-accused convicted of kidnapping and beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, the Pearl family's lawyer Faisal Siddiqi said. The court on Thursday acquitted British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and his co-accused, who had been convicted in 2002.
Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)
