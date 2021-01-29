Over 200,000 displaced by Central African Republic violence: U.N.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:19 IST
More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"Refugees have told UNHCR that they fled in panic when they heard gun shots, leaving their belongings behind," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told journalists in Geneva, adding that tens of thousands of the displaced are facing "dire conditions".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- UNHCR
- Boris Cheshirkov
- Congo
- Democratic
- Central African Republic
- Geneva
ALSO READ
Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR
Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR
Jordan starts COVID-19 vaccinations for refugees: UNHCR
UNHCR calls for end to violence in CAR as people forced to seek refuge
Official says that forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern DR Congo attack