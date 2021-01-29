Japan's PM Suga says he is determined to hold Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer as a symbol of "hope and courage" during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Suga also told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum that Japan would expand its support on providing coronavirus vaccines for developing countries from its initial $130 million, and promised to work with like-minded nations to realise a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)