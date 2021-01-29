Japan's PM Suga says he is determined to hold Olympics this summer

Japan's PM Suga says he is determined to hold Olympics this summerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:49 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer as a symbol of "hope and courage" during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Suga also told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum that Japan would expand its support on providing coronavirus vaccines for developing countries from its initial $130 million, and promised to work with like-minded nations to realise a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
