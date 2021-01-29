Maha: Nigerian among two held for possessing drugs

Two men, including aNigerian national, have been detained from Rasayani inMaharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly possessing drugsworth over Rs one lakh, police said on Friday.

The duo was nabbed on Thursday and mephedrone andganja collectively worth Rs 1.11 lakh were seized from them,the police said.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said theaccused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the accused could be linked to aninternational drug syndicate.

