Farmers' demands should not be ignored: Maha minister
PTI ENMARU ARUPTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:51 IST
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Friday said while no one is defending the violenceduring the farmers' January 26 tractor parade in Delhi, thedemands of cultivators also should not be ignored.
Speaking to reporters here, the NCP's state unitpresident also urged the Centre to think about farmers'demands.
Farmers' organisations have been protesting near theDelhi border for around two months, seeking withdrawal of thethree farm laws introduced by the Centre.
''It can be seen that an attempt is being made to endthe agitation of farmers. Nobody is defending what happened onJanuary 26. But farmers' demands should also not be ignored,''the state water resources minister said.
Tens of thousands of farmers stormed the nationalcapital during a tractor parade on January 26 to highlighttheir demands. Clashes broke out in multiple places, leadingto violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs.
