Mexican economy shrank 8.5% in 2020 vs 2019 - preliminary estimate

Mexican economy shrank 8.5% in 2020 vs 2019 - preliminary estimateReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:43 IST
Mexico's economy shrank 8.5% in 2020 in seasonally adjusted terms, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.
Massive disruptions to economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic triggered the biggest slump in decades last year in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latin America's
- Mexico