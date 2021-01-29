Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:33 IST
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road here were found damaged.
The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. The nature of explosion is being ascertained and security has been stepped up in and around the area. Senior police officers have reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Vijay Chowk
- Narendra Modi
- Ram Nath Kovind
ALSO READ
Delhi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days
Avian influenza not detected in poultry birds in Delhi: Animal Husbandry Unit.
Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable
All 100 samples taken from Asia's largest chicken market in Ghazipur test negative for bird flu: Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit.