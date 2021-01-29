Left Menu

BRIEF-UK says financial support scheme for airports opens

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:35 IST
Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* UK SAYS AIRPORT AND GROUND OPERATIONS SUPPORT SCHEME IS NOW OPEN TO BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID

* UK SAYS UNDER AIRPORT SCHEME AIRPORTS AND GROUND HANDLERS IN ENGLAND WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO 8 MILLION STG EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By UK Bureau)

