BRIEF-UK says financial support scheme for airports opens

Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* UK SAYS AIRPORT AND GROUND OPERATIONS SUPPORT SCHEME IS NOW OPEN TO BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY COVID

* UK SAYS UNDER AIRPORT SCHEME AIRPORTS AND GROUND HANDLERS IN ENGLAND WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO 8 MILLION STG EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Also Read: Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)