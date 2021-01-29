Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till Feb 28

The Maharashtra government has extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state till February 28.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:59 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till Feb 28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has extended COVID-19 lockdown in the state till February 28. "The guidelines issued vide orders dated 30th September 2020 and 14th October 2020 (extended by order dated 29th October 2020, 27th November 2020 and 29th December 2020) to operationalize MISSION BEGIN AGAIN for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till 28h February 2021 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines," read the order by the state government.

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," it said. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 44,282 active cases with 19,23,187 people recovered from the virus and 50,944 deaths till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ibrahimović and Lukaku get away without bans after spat

Zlatan Ibrahimovi and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.Ibrahimovis suspension is because of the two y...

WRAPUP 3-GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban

The army of small investors behind this weeks dramatic squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds returned to drive shares in GameStop and other hot companies higher on Friday as online broker Robinhood eased disputed trading restrictions. Shares i...

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea to trace missing animals of Kolkata-based circus company

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government and others on a plea seeking to immediately trace the missing 14 animals of a Kolkata-based circus company named Ajanta Circus. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi...

Cyprus unveils anti-corruption steps to quell public angst

The president of Cyprus on Friday unveiled anti-corruption measures to counter a groundswell of public disenchantment following a scandal involving the countrys defunct citizenship-for-investment programme.President Nicos Anastasiades calle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021