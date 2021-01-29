Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

Left Menu

By Yoshita Singh FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Any military confrontation between India, Pak would be disaster of unmitigated proportionUN chief United Nations UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is absolutely essential for India and Pakistan to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems, cautioning that any military confrontation would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and the whole world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST
FGN36 CHINA-INDIA-JAISHANKAR-LD REAXChina says border issue with India should not be linked with bilateral relations Beijing: China on Friday said the border issue with India should not be linked with bilateral ties, even as it welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on the significance their ties and the importance New Delhi attached to relations with Beijing. By K J M Varma FGN35 ISRAEL-EMBASSY-INDIA-REAXAll diplomats, staff safe: Israeli foreign ministry on blast outside its embassy in Delhi Jerusalem: The Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are ''safe and sound'' following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.

By Harinder Mishra FGN34 PAK-PEARLPak authorities file review petition against acquittal of accused in Daniel Pearl murder Islamabad: Pakistan authorities on Friday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the aquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three accomplices in the 2002 kidnapping and murder case of American journalist Daniel Pearl, hours after the US expressed outrage over the decision terming it as an ''affront'' to victims of terrorism. By Sajjad Hussain FGN16 US-PAK-PEARL-2NDLD REAX Allow US to prosecute Daniel Pearl's killers: White House to Pakistan Washington: Voicing outrage over the acquittal of those involved in the brutal murder of Daniel Pearl in 2002, the White House has asked Pakistan to expeditiously review its legal options, including allowing the US to prosecute al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects to secure justice for the American journalist's family. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 VIRUS-IMF-MONETARY-POLICY Supportive monetary and fiscal policies needed until pandemic is in check: IMF Washington: Countries around the world urgently need supportive monetary and fiscal policies until the deadly coronavirus pandemic is in check, a senior IMF official has said, as he advocated building buffers against fluctuations in external capital flows that could impact financial stability in nations like India. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 UN-GUTERRES-VACCINE UN chief Antonio Guterres receives COVID-19 vaccine New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to people to get vaccinated as soon as they can while stressing that nations must ensure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 UN-INDIA-PAK Any military confrontation between India, Pak would be disaster of unmitigated proportion:UN chief United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is “absolutely essential” for India and Pakistan to be able to come together and seriously discuss their problems, cautioning that any military confrontation would be a “disaster of unmitigated proportions” for both countries and the whole world. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 UN-INDIA-VACCINE UN chief lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine assistance to nations United Nations: India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he applauded India for supplying COVID-19 doses to nations around the world to combat the catastrophic global health crisis. By Yoshita Singh FGN27 CHINA-OFFICIAL-EXECUTION Former chief of China’s top state lender executed for corruption Beijing: Lai Xiaomin, former chief of China's top state-owned asset management company, was executed on Friday after a court sentenced him to death for corruption involving USD 276 million and bigamy. By K J M Varma FGN23 VIRUS-LD NOVAVAX Novavax vaccine found effective against new UK COVID-19 variant London: Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has become the first immune dose to definitively confirm protection against the new variant of the deadly virus which was detected in the UK late last year. By Aditi Khanna RS

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

Bitcoin to online petwear: "Papa Musk" lures investors

A bitcoin tag on Elon Musks Twitter profile page led to a 14 jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account. The Twitter handle of the worlds richest person has...

Portuguese parliament approves law to legalise euthanasia

Portugals parliament voted on Friday to legalise euthanasia, setting the country up to become the seventh in the world to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their life. With this vote, parliament added dig...

Citron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this weeks battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling resear...

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, later than previously expected due to delays in confirming a new secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said on Fr...
