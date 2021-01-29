Left Menu

CRPF DG hails his jawans' patience during farmers' R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

The force acted with dhairya aur sanyam patience and restraint, CRPF Director General Maheshwari told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.If a situation arises when there are our own people, colleagues and family members, we have to see what alternatives can be adopted, he added.Maheshwari was asked about a viral video in which a mob was seen pushing the CRPF personnel from a bridge in New Delhi on January 26 during farmers protests and why the CRPF did not defend itself.We could not have fired because due to it many lives could have been lost.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:21 IST
CRPF DG hails his jawans' patience during farmers' R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Hailing the CRPF jawans' ''patience and restraint'' during the farmers’ tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day in protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws, Director General A P Maheshwari of the paramilitary force on Friday said the ''withdrawal'' too is also a tactic at times.

''It was not a question of defending oneself. We have to be considerate when our own citizens create an odd situation due to some reasons. The force acted with 'dhairya aur sanyam' (patience and restraint),” CRPF Director General Maheshwari told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

“If a situation arises when there are our own people, colleagues and family members, we have to see what alternatives can be adopted,'' he added.

Maheshwari was asked about a viral video in which a mob was seen pushing the CRPF personnel from a bridge in New Delhi on January 26 during farmers’ protests and why the CRPF did not defend itself.

''We could not have fired because due to it many lives could have been lost. We work in coordination with local police and other agencies and at that moment, patience and restraint were observed,” he said.

“It was seen how even after facing losses, the situation could be controlled by the local police and CRPF.

“Firing is not an option always. Had there been a terrorist attack, it (firing) would have been there. You have seen how we react in Kashmir or during Naxal attacks,” he said.

Pointing out that the force is also having the expertise of using non-lethal weapons, the CRPF director general said, “Sometimes withdrawal also is a tactic analysing the situation.'' PTI ABN RAX RAX SMNSMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guinea approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Guinea has approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, becoming the second African country to do so, health authorities and Russias sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.The West African countrys approval of the vacc...

LJP invited to attend NDA meeting over joint strategy for Budget Session

By Amit Kumar Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party LJP has been invited to attend the National Democratic Alliance NDA meeting on Saturday, to be held virtually for the joint strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament.An MP...

FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets....

Farmers to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on January 30, observe day-long fast

Farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws will observe Sadbhavna Diwas on Mahatma Gandhis death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast, farm leaders said on Friday, and asserted that their agitation will gain strength as farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021