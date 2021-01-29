Left Menu

Eleven bills tabled in Karnataka assembly

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:36 IST
A bill providing for imposition ofpenalty for contravention of rules under the Epidemic DiseasesAct and for compounding of such offences was tabled in theKarnataka Assembly on Friday.

Besides, ten other bills, including one authorising thestate government to investigate complaints in fraudulenttransactions, were also presented.

The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020,tabled by Health Minister K Sudhakar, considers it necessaryto amend the act to make provisions for imposition of penaltyfor contravention of rules and regulation made under act andfor compounding of such offences.

According to the bill, whoever contravenes the provisionsshall be punished with such fine as may be prescribed in rulesor in regulations, which may extend to Rs 50,000 or withimprisonment for a term which may extend up to three months orboth.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors inFinancial Establishments (Amendment) bill, 2020 was tabled byChief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The bill to amend the act of 2004 in its statement ofobjective states that it is to authorise the government or theDistrict Magistrate or public authorities to causeinvestigation on the complaint or fraudulent transaction andto empower the Revenue Secretary or any government authorityto investigate.

It also seeks to empower the Secretary to government orcompetent authority with powers of civil court to summonpersons and documents, and empowers the government to appointa competent authority in cases pertaining to any financialestablishment which is spread over in more than one district.

Among the other bills tabled today are KarnatakaMunicipalities and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill,Karnataka Municipalities (Second Amendment) Bill, KarnatakaLokayukta (Third Amendment) Bill among others.

