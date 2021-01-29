Blast outside Israeli Embassy: Maha security beefed up

Maharashtra deputy chief ministerAjit Pawar said the security situation in Maharashtra wasreviewed in view of the low intensity improvised device blastnear the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday.

The blast did not cause injuries to anyone, though thepanes of three vehicles nearby were damaged, Delhi policesaid.

''Reviewed the situation in the state holdingdiscussion with the state's home minister and director generalof police against the backdrop of the blast outside IsraeliEmbassy. Issued instruction to strengthen the securityapparatus in the state along with Mumbai and Pune,'' Pawartweeted.

Deshmukh said instructions were issued to the policeto strengthen security arrangements in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Nashik and other big cities of the state.

''The state government is committed to the security ofthe people. People too should remain alert and cooperate withthe police,'' Deshmukh tweeted.

A Mumbai police official said an alert was issued inthe metropolis and security had been beefed up following theblast.

He said the security of the Israeli consulate here hadbeen increased, with police patrolling intensified.

