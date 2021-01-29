9 held, sent to Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during Burari protest

Left Menu

Nine people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground on Thursday, Delhi Police said today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Nine people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground on Thursday, Delhi Police said today. Some protesters raised instigative slogans and were adamant on proceeding to the Red Fort, when they were stopped by policemen. The protestors also tore uniforms of cops, according to the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders to join the investigation into the violence during the tractor rally on January 26. Among those who were served the notices include Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu. The farmer leaders were asked to join the probe at the Delhi Police Crime office but none of them reported to the office.

The Outer Delhi Police had earlier served a show-cause notice to farmer leaders including Buta Singh Burjgill and Ugraha Kisan leaders in connection with the violence at Nangloi during the January 26 tractor rally. They have been asked to respond as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of the terms and conditions agreed upon for holding tractor rallies.

On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. (ANI)

