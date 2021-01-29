9 held, sent to Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during Burari protest
Nine people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground on Thursday, Delhi Police said today.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:12 IST
Nine people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground on Thursday, Delhi Police said today. Some protesters raised instigative slogans and were adamant on proceeding to the Red Fort, when they were stopped by policemen. The protestors also tore uniforms of cops, according to the Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders to join the investigation into the violence during the tractor rally on January 26. Among those who were served the notices include Buta Singh Burjgill, Darshan Pal Singh, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher and Satnam Pannu. The farmer leaders were asked to join the probe at the Delhi Police Crime office but none of them reported to the office.
The Outer Delhi Police had earlier served a show-cause notice to farmer leaders including Buta Singh Burjgill and Ugraha Kisan leaders in connection with the violence at Nangloi during the January 26 tractor rally. They have been asked to respond as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of the terms and conditions agreed upon for holding tractor rallies.
On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Darshan
- Tihar Jail
- Burari
- Delhi
- Rakesh Tikait
- Delhi Police
- Pal Singh
- Buta Singh Burjgill
ALSO READ
Avian influenza not detected in poultry birds in Delhi: Animal Husbandry Unit.
All 100 samples taken from Asia's largest chicken market in Ghazipur test negative for bird flu: Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit.
Delhi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days
Delhi riots: Police tells HC plea for giving videos of protests against CAA not maintainable