U.S. must be prepared to impose costs on China - Biden security adviser

President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Friday the United States needs to be prepared to impose costs on China for its actions against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, its crackdown in Hong Kong and threats towards Taiwan.

Sullivan told an event at the United States Institute of Peace Washington needed to speak with clarity and consistency on the issues and be "prepared to act, as well to impose costs for what China is doing in Xinjiang, what it's doing in Hong Kong, for the bellicosity and threats it is projecting towards Taiwan."