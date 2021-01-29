LJP invited to attend NDA meeting over joint strategy for Budget Session

By Amit Kumar Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been invited to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Saturday, to be held virtually for the joint strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament.

An MP from LJP told ANI that the party is yet to decide on whether any of its members will attend the meeting. LJP did not contest the Bihar Assembly election under the banner of NDA due to last-minute seat-sharing arrangement issue and chose to fight the election alone.

The first part of the session will Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)