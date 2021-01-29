Left Menu

Blast near Israel Embassy: Case registered, Special Cell investigating it, says Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:02 IST
Blast near Israel Embassy: Case registered, Special Cell investigating it, says Delhi Police chief

A case has been registered in connection with the minor IED blast near the Israel Embassy here and the Special Cell has started investigating it, Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava said on Friday.

Shrivastava, who inspected the blast site, told reporters that at this point, it is not right to say anything related to the incident as the investigation is underway.

''We have registered the case and the Special Cell is investigating it,'' Shrivastava said.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...

FACTBOX-With strokes of pen, Biden overturns Trump policies and fights COVID-19

In his first days in office, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a wave of executive orders and proclamations aimed at dismantling some of former President Donald Trumps agenda and bolstering the nations COVID-19 response. Biden also ordered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021