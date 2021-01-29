Left Menu

Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots' licence scandal

Following the crash, Pakistan opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licences. "We have found a money trail in the investigation, each pilot paid a minimum of $312.50 for each paper they were supposed to appear in," Abdul Rauf Shaikh, a senior FIA official, told Reuters.

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 29-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 23:32 IST
Pakistan arrests aviation officials over pilots' licence scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's top investigation agency arrested six people on Friday for their alleged involvement in a scandal involving fraudulently obtained pilots' licences that came to light after a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed last year, officials said. "Five Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and a pilot have been arrested," the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement, adding at least 40 pilots and eight officials from the CAA's licence branch have been named in three cases registered by the agency's corporate crime wing.

An inquiry into the crash in Karachi in which 97 people were killed pointed to the pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the COVID-19 outbreak. Following the crash, Pakistan opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licences.

"We have found a money trail in the investigation, each pilot paid a minimum of $312.50 for each paper they were supposed to appear in," Abdul Rauf Shaikh, a senior FIA official, told Reuters. The scandal has tainted Pakistan's aviation industry and especially flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying to Europe and the United States after dozens of its pilots were named in an initial list of 262 with "dubious" licences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood puts license in jeopardy by refusing mental health evaluation

L. Lin Wood, a lawyer who played a role in former President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn his election defeat, put his law license in jeopardy on Friday by saying on social media that he would not undergo a mental health evaluation req...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British governments concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.Qatar Airways also said South Africa an...

Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe and elsewhere, adding to shortfalls

Shortfalls in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from U.S. drugmaker Moderna have spread across Europe, as Italy joined France and Switzerland in announcing the companys shipments for February would miss expectations. Moderna told Reuters it had r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021