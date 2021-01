BRIEF-Health Canada Expects To Decide On Authorization Of Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine In Coming Days

HEALTH CANADA:

* STATEMENT ON THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY'S RECOMMENDED AUTHORIZATION OF THE ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE

* HEALTH CANADA - EXPECTS TO MAKE A DECISION ON AUTHORIZATION OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE IN COMING DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

