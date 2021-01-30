Helicopter crash in Cuba kills five crew members

A Cuban military helicopter crashed in the mountainous eastern region of the country Friday morning, killing all five crew members aboard, the government said.

A brief statement by the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said the aircraft crashed into an “elevation” after leaving eastern Holguin province for the short trip to Guantanamo province, but gave no further information.

The statement said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

