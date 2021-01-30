Left Menu

India reports 13,083 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 13,083 new COVID-19 cases, 14,808 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 10:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 13,083 new COVID-19 cases, 14,808 discharges and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday. The total COVID-19 cases in the country have gone up to 1,07,33,131 including 1,69,824 active cases and 1,04,09,160 total discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,54,147 including the new deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry, Kerala has 72, 482 active cases while Maharashtra has an active COVID-19 caseload of 44,384.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers who have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine crossed 33 lakh on Friday. A total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries were vaccinated through 62,939 sessions, as per the provisional report. 10,061 sessions were held till 7 pm on Friday. The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

"A total of 19,58,37,408 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 29. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested yesterday," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Black Clover Chapter 280 set to be out on Jan 31, spoilers, leaks compilation revealed

The manga aficionados in Japan and across the world are highly excited as they are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 280. The latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter title Surging Disaster are now available on the...

Odd News Roundup: Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises $40,000 for charity; Bulgaria busts counterfeit gang that used fake passport of U.S. actor as sample and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Crocheted doll of Bernie Sanders meme raises 40,000 for charityTobey King used a little yarn, a crochet needle and some inspiration from Bernie Sanders to create a crocheted doll version of ...

People News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; Country star Kris Kristofferson quietly bows out and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of a possi...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson Johnson fell 3.9 after the drugmaker said its...
