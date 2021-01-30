Chhattisgarh: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

A man was sentenced to lifeimprisonment by a court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district forsexually-assaulting his four-and-a-half-year-old niece in2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (II Fast TrackSpecial Court) Mamta Bhojwani, who awarded the sentence onFriday, also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 28-year-oldaccused, special public prosecutor Kamal Kishore Verma toldPTI on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, on August 19, 2019, theaccused had sexually assaulted the minor daughter of hissister at his house in Model Town locality under Supela policestation limits of the district when they had arrived there.

He was caught by the victim's mother, who then lodgeda complaint, following which he was arrested, Verma said.

The accused was convicted under section 376 AB(punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a personin a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commitsrape on such woman) of the IPC, he said.

