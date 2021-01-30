Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Saturday, saying his principles of truth and non-violence are still relevant through which any struggle for rights can be won.
Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day. ''Truth, non-violence, patience, bravery and 'Satyagrah'. These principles of Gandhiji that rendered ineffective bigger powers are relevant even today, through which any struggle for rights can be won,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
