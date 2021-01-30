After video shows men brandishing guns on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Maharasthra Police files case

Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered a case against some unidentified persons for brandishing guns on the Pune -Mumbai Expressway while attempting to clear the way for their vehicle. The case was registered in the Khopoli police station of Raigad and police said that further investigation regarding the case is underway.

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel had tweeted a video from his official Twitter which purportedly shows some persons brandishing firearms on the highway. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the state Director General of Police (DGP) in his tweet. BJP leader, Ram Kadam also took to his Twitter handle to say: "Shiv Sena people are threatening people with revolvers on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and making a mockery of law and order."

"Neither 'sadhus', nor common citizens are safe in the state" he said. (ANI)

