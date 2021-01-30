Left Menu

Moser Baer Case: Delhi HC dismisses CBI's plea over Deepak Puri's travel abroad for medical treatment

Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the trial court order that allowed businessman Deepak Puri and Neeta Puri (alleged to be involved in Moser Baer Bank Fraud case) to travel abroad for Deepak's mouth cancer treatment.

Moser Baer Case: Delhi HC dismisses CBI's plea over Deepak Puri's travel abroad for medical treatment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Saturday dismissed the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the trial court order that allowed businessman Deepak Puri and Neeta Puri (alleged to be involved in Moser Baer Bank Fraud case) to travel abroad for Deepak's mouth cancer treatment. Neeta Puri is former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's sister.

Earlier on Friday, CBI withdrew its petition challenging the trial court order cancelling the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Neeta Puri in Moserbaer alleged case of Bank Fraud. The trial court recently canceled the LOC issued by CBI against Neeta Puri. The trial court had observed that the apprehension of the investigating agency that Neeta Puri is likely to abscond is unfounded as she was present in the house at the time of the CBI raid along with her husband and her son Ratul Puri.

CBI challenged the trial court order in Delhi High Court which was heard by Justice Suresh Kait on Friday. CBI had, in 2019 filed a case against Ratul Puri, who is the former executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), his father Deepak Puri and others on a complaint filed by the Central Bank of India. The bank had accused Moser Baer and its director of defrauding the bank of Rs 354 crores. The bank had claimed that Moser Baer and its directors, allegedly forged and fabricated documents to induce the Central Bank of India to release funds. (ANI)

