Centre issues advisory to states in role MPs can play in Jal Jeevan Mission

Starting with involvement of MPs in District Water Sanitation Mission DWSM, which includes review of progress of JJM in districts, promote community engagement and participation, prioritise convergence with MPLAD funds and other centrally sponsored scheme funds, the advisory added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:29 IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented in partnership with states to provide functional tap water connection to every rural home by 2024. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Centre has issued an advisory to states elaborating on the role Members of Parliament can play in achieving the goal of the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said Saturday.

Before declaring any district as 'Har Ghar Jal' district (meaning it has tap water supply in every rural home), MPs whose constituencies are part of the district would be consulted so that no one is left out, a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented in partnership with states to provide functional tap water connection to every rural home by 2024.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a decentralised, demand-driven and community-managed programme with the Gram Panchayat and/or its sub-committee -- Village Water & Sanitation Committee (VWSC)/ Pani Samiti/User Group -- playing a key role in planning, implementation and maintenance of in-village water supply systems.

Every village has to prepare a five-year Village Action Plan co-terminus with the 15th Finance Commission by dovetailing all resources available under various schemes such as MGNREGS, JJM, Swachch Bharat Mission (Grameen), MP/ MLA Local Area Development Funds, public contributions among others, the statement said. "The National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) issued an advisory to States elaborating on the roles; the Members of Parliament can play in achieving the goal of the mission," the statement added. Starting with the involvement of MPs in District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM), which includes a review of the progress of JJM in districts, promote community engagement and participation, prioritise convergence with MPLAD funds and other centrally sponsored scheme funds, the advisory added. MPs are already nominated as co-chairperson of the District Level District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of the Ministry of Rural Development, the statement added.

''Their inputs/ suggestions would be considered while finalising the District Action Plan (DAP) for 100 per cent coverage for provision of drinking water in all rural households of the districts in their constituencies,'' the statement said.

