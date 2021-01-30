Undertrial prisoner dies at UP jail

An undertrial prisoner died under mysterious circumstances at the Jalaun district jail in Uttar Pradesh, with his family alleging that he was murdered.

Additional Superintendent of Police Avadhesh Kumar Singh said the health condition of Rahul (26), a resident of Kanpur who was arrested in a case of murder, deteriorated on Friday and he was taken to the jail hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ramsevak, the father of the deceased, is a head constable. He alleged that his son was beaten up in the jail leading to his death and that there were injury marks on his body.

A postmortem was conducted on the body and the family of the deceased was informed by the jail administration Saturday evening that he died of a heart attack.

