Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truck

Maha cop on vehicle checking duty run over by speeding truckPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:03 IST
A constable was on Saturdayafternoon crushed to death by a trailer truck while he waschecking vehicles in Maharashtra's Nashik district, policesaid.
Kumar Gaikwad (48) was stationed at Peth, over 110kilometres from here, and died when he tried to stop thespeeding trailer truck going towards Gujarat, an officialsaid.
''The driver of the truck, identified as Rajiv Garje,attempted to dodge the checking by increasing the speed of hisvehicle, in the process running over Gaikwad,'' he said.
Garje was charged with causing death by negligence andrash driving among other offences under IPC and Motor VehiclesAct, he said.
