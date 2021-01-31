Left Menu

Security guard killed in Mumbai; 1 out of 3 accused held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:47 IST
Security guard killed in Mumbai; 1 out of 3 accused held

A 50-year-old security guard hasbeen killed at a construction site in Mumbai allegedly bythree fellow guards, including one whom the victim had gotremoved from his job, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturdayfollowing which one of the accused was arrested, he said.

The three accused entered the construction site inWorli area and allegedly hit the victim multiple times with ahammer, the official said.

The victim died on the spot. Later, the police sentthe body to a hospital and registered a case, he said.

On the basis of an information, the police arrestedone of the accused, aged 35 years.

The arrested accused told the police that the victimhad got him removed from the job of security guard, hence hehatched a plan along with his two associates to kill him, theofficial said.

The police have registered a case under relevantIndian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), andefforts are on to nab the other two accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to extend COVID-19 curbs into Lunar New Year holidays

South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.The announcement dashed earlier expe...

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021