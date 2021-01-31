Security guard killed in Mumbai; 1 out of 3 accused held

A 50-year-old security guard hasbeen killed at a construction site in Mumbai allegedly bythree fellow guards, including one whom the victim had gotremoved from his job, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturdayfollowing which one of the accused was arrested, he said.

The three accused entered the construction site inWorli area and allegedly hit the victim multiple times with ahammer, the official said.

The victim died on the spot. Later, the police sentthe body to a hospital and registered a case, he said.

On the basis of an information, the police arrestedone of the accused, aged 35 years.

The arrested accused told the police that the victimhad got him removed from the job of security guard, hence hehatched a plan along with his two associates to kill him, theofficial said.

The police have registered a case under relevantIndian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), andefforts are on to nab the other two accused, he said.

