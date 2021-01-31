Moscow authorities put turnout at pro-Navalny rally at 300 people -TASS

Moscow authorities put turnout at pro-Navalny rally at 300 people -TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:58 IST
Moscow authorities said on Sunday that around 300 people were taking part in unauthorised rally in the Russian capital in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, TASS news agency reported.
Reuters reporters at the rally said dozens of people had been detained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
