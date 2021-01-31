Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protestReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:02 IST
Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media. OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.
Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.
ALSO READ
Brazil company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast, two dead - governor
Russian police detain Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival at airport
Italy calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Russian police clear airport of Navalny supporters, make detentions