Qatar grants 360 mln dollars to Gaza for 2021 -state news agency
Qatar said on Sunday it would grant $360 mln to the Gaza Strip to be disbursed throughout 2021, state news agency QNA reported.
"This grant ... will be used to pay employee salaries, provide financial aid to families in need and operate power stations," QNA reported.
